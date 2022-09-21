2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Digitally Drops All Camo, Shows Beautiful Spec

Not long ago, the latest Nürburgring Green Hell (aka Nordschleife) testing sessions showed a gracious, silent automotive monster enjoying the action in a ritzy, mannered EV way.
Of course, our spy photographer partners were on point to capture the quick glimpses of the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV two-door, and they even managed to catch a view of the dashboard – which is set to arrive complete with a fully digital instrument gauge cluster, as it turns out. Oh, and a BMW flagship-style split headlight treatment, plus a redesigned, nimbler Spirit of Ecstasy, let us not forget about that.
The spiritual successor of the ICE-powered Wraith, this coach-door grand tourer will bring full EV power for the first time to the British ultra-luxury automaker but otherwise should be just as traditional as ever. That not only means stuff like the stunning Spirit of Ecstasy and potential Black Badge developments going forward but also a penchant for beautiful, unique specifications.
Alas, we do have to wait at least until the latter part of 2023 to see it in silent metal, at least in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, meanwhile, even those crazy, unique personalization projects are already here. At least that is what hypothetically happened courtesy of Ildar, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned models – and now still thinks of exclusives for socialites.
So, after the CGI expert envisioned the initial bespoke digital project called Lamborghini “Tormenta” and also virtually cooked up the perfect Ferrari Purosangue for Alexandra Mary “Alex” Hirschi, now he also thinks a cool Rolls-Royce Spectre would suit her just as well. And the YouTuber famously known on car-related social media as Supercar Blondie would certainly enjoy some perks – including a ritzy two-tone aqua teal and black EV appearance, among others.
