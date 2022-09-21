1,000+HP Chevy C10 EV Restomod Is a ‘Zeus’ of Widebody Projects, Might Turn Real

While General Motors already has the GMC Hummer EV out on the streets to fight the potential hordes of battery-powered rivals, everyone knows they should hurry the Silverado EV heck out of it.
But no, they are taking their sweet time not letting us know anything about the fate of the Chevy Camaro pony car, delaying the sales start of the record-breaking C8 Chevy Corvette Z06, and trying to force upon fans the potentially bland Equinox and Blazer EV crossover SUVs. So, what can anyone do when the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV full-size pickup truck is still missing in development action?
Well, there might be an enthusiast solution to the conundrum – especially if you love the old-school C/K series of vintage trucks. For now, it is a virtual one, but we have great news – it may not remain merely wishful thinking for long! After all, we all know what a great upgrade platform the Chevy C10 can be, just ask the Hoonigan peeps about it!
Speaking of the merry band of folks from Hoonigan, here is the automotive artist & designer better known as pistonzero across social media, who has turned into the CGI accomplice of The Simple Machine for this (still) digital AWD hoot. “Exploring the intersection of art & engineering. Cars, motorcycles, design, art, and travel,” reads the description for TSM.
Hence, is anyone surprised they are seeking to gather hype for a Chevy C10’s restomod build project? Not at all, though not all purists will be happy with the envisioned EV twist. But at least they are keeping up with the sustainable EV revolution times, all the while also trying to imagine a bonkers way to crash the Hoonigan “This vs. That” drag race series party. And they could be on to something if this pans out.
But what about the highlights for this 1969 Chevy C10? Oh, there are plenty of them, from the white-and-blue two-tone appearance to the slammed atmosphere. And then also from the Pro-Touring-style widebody treatment to the AWD and swapped 1,000+ horsepower EV powertrain. Plus, naturally, this is nicknamed ‘Zeus.’ Fitting, right?
