2023 Chevy Camaro ‘S Line’ Feels Like the S650 Mustang Brother From a CGI Mother

So, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept shows the EV way forward for Stellantis’ pony and muscle cars. Meanwhile, the 2024 Ford Mustang is going about its ICE business as if nothing happened.
But what about the ailing Chevy Camaro? Well, in the real world, no one really knows what to do with it. Apparently, not even General Motors. Alas, across the virtual realm, some people have strong opinions about its fate – a few for the better, others for the worse.
That is for everyone to decide, frankly. So, we recently discussed a couple of interesting yet polar opposite digital cases. One stemmed from the mind of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who certainly knows how to juggle our vintage Americana car dreams. Thus, he toyed with the vision of an IROC-Z revival in neo-retro key to take over the 650-hp ZL1 mantle.
At the modern end of the CGI deal, the pixel master better known as tuningcar_ps on social media likes to CGI-play with simple yet quirky stuff, such as doing a GM copycat of the new S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang! Seriously, the author took the latest Blue Oval pony car, stole its design mojo, and then thunderstruck the 2023 Chevy Camaro with related styling.
Fortunately, the CGI expert did not try and beat around the bush about his clone like the Chinese automakers do and also opted to make his imagined Camaro ‘S Line’ more of his own. The only problem was that we only got a single, rear three-quarters POV to judge the case. Now the issue has been resolved with the arrival of the front vision.
Plus, the author is also humorously playing banter on the iconic ‘brother from another mother’ trope – with a nice little video depicting the confusion of both cars, the real S650 ‘Stang and the imagined Camaro ‘S Line.’ Cool, right?
