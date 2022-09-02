500-HP Sleeper Chevrolet C10 Truck Goes Party-Mode on Hoonigan Burn Yard, Pops a Belt

autoevolution
Let’s face it. Out of all classic trucks, the Chevrolet C10 is one of the best classic trucks to modify, and this year’s SEMA says a lot about that. Hoonigan wouldn’t skip a chance to feature a modified C10 if they had an opportunity. On their latest episode of Build Breakdown, they featured a Boosted C10 Sleeper for some Burnyard time.
Due to public demand (fanbase request), Hoonigan has brought back some of their old-styled content on their Hoonigan Bonus YouTube channel. On their latest episode of Build Breakdown, themed “2-stepping for America,” they featured a sleeper C10 owned by Kyle Gardner.

The Chevrolet C10 belongs to a series of Chevy C/K series trucks manufactured by GM between 1960 to 2002. Kyle’s truck is a 1977 C10 (3rd-generation) produced between 1973 to 1991.

Now, I don’t know you; personally, I have never spoken to you, but I have seen this car around the internet, and I see this sticking out in the very front here. I would assume that there’s a party going on underneath,” Zack of Hoonigan said regarding the C10’s front-mounted intercooler.

This C10 was Kyle’s first car. He’s had it for the last 14 years. Under the hood, it packs a 5.3-liter LS iron block engine and runs on a 76-millimeter turbo. He bought the LS stroker from a friend stock with 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) on it.

Part of the mods on this truck includes gapped rings, performance intake, stage two Brian Tooley cams, and a rocker arm Trunnion upgrade. The car is currently good for a little over 500 ponies.

Kyle admits he didn’t get the C10 to do conventional workhorse things like carrying hay on a farm. As Zack puts it, he got it as a street-party truck “for hauling and partying.”

Eventually, all cars that ride into the Hoonigan Tire Slayer Studios do one thing – donuts! Catch all that action in the video below.

