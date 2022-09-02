Digital 2023 Honda HR-V Type R Feels Like the Right Kind of Subcompact OEM Tuning

Honda recently introduced its most powerful vehicle ever to be sold in the United States, the 2023 Civic Type R. But some folks only care about what happens with the rest of the world.
For example, the sixth-gen Type R (based on the eleventh-generation Civic) just turned 25 this year, and certain people may think this is the right age to settle down and start a family of smaller and larger Type Rs. Of course, this is easier said than done but only across the real world. Over in the virtual realm, just a few CGI brush strokes later and the kids or additional parents – such as a return of the Accord Type R nameplate, are digitally done.
Now, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, decides to take a quick break from his signature CGI “Shadow Line” series to follow this possible family expansion pack. And just to be sure he will properly stand out in a crowd; the pixel master has feisty subcompact crossover SUV thoughts of the global Honda HR-V variety.
Remember, the third generation of the B-segment subcompact crossover SUV (also known as Vezel at home in Japan) was segregated between two different vehicles. One remained a smaller global affair while the other focused on North America and China and in other territories is now known as the ZR-V. So, with possible confusion out of the way, let us check out the virtual HR-V Type R goodies.
Being quite the expert in terms of CGI tuning transformations, this virtual artist had no trouble imagining the potential, unofficial OEM makeover, snatching a few of the new Civic Type R’s design traits (front bumper, rear wing, etc.) and mixing them with a cool, lowered stance plus a nice set of beefier, aftermarket-style wheels. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
