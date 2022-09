Digital 2023 Honda HR-V Type R Feels Like the Right Kind of Subcompact OEM Tuning

SUV

For example, the sixth-gen Type R (based on the eleventh-generation Civic) just turned 25 this year , and certain people may think this is the right age to settle down and start a family of smaller and larger Type Rs. Of course, this is easier said than done but only across the real world. Over in the virtual realm, just a few CGI brush strokes later and the kids or additional parents – such as a return of the Accord Type R nameplate, are digitally done.Now, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, decides to take a quick break from his signature CGI “Shadow Line” series to follow this possible family expansion pack. And just to be sure he will properly stand out in a crowd; the pixel master has feisty subcompact crossoverthoughts of the global Honda HR-V variety Remember, the third generation of the B-segment subcompact crossover SUV (also known as Vezel at home in Japan) was segregated between two different vehicles. One remained a smaller global affair while the other focused on North America and China and in other territories is now known as the ZR-V. So, with possible confusion out of the way, let us check out the virtual HR-V Type R goodies.Being quite the expert in terms of CGI tuning transformations , this virtual artist had no trouble imagining the potential, unofficial OEM makeover, snatching a few of the new Civic Type R’s design traits (front bumper, rear wing, etc.) and mixing them with a cool, lowered stance plus a nice set of beefier, aftermarket-style wheels. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?