All-New 2023 Honda HR-V Has Restrained Design, High-Tech Cabin, and $23,650 MSRP

With automakers now focusing on truly global platforms rather than different regional models, Honda is going against the current with the North American HR-V. So, the all-new 2023 model year is not equal to the smaller, global HR-V, but rather the newly introduced ZR-V.
Now, that move might seem odd, but it was devised to give the New World’s HR-V a better fighting chance against the popular CR-V. Thus, with a Civic-based philosophy and a subtle design, plus a more responsive powertrain, higher-specked cabin, and loads of tech features, let us welcome the all-new HR-V into the Americana lifestyle.
Honda kicks everything off by claiming the new HR-V has “aspirational qualities beyond its segment,” so it naturally arrives with the Civic’s 2.0-liter four-pot that is 17 hp more powerful than its predecessor’s 1.8-liter with 158 hp. And it is also a bit thirstier, according to the EPA mileage ratings. More importantly, there is an available AWD system for when the tough get going outside of the beaten, tarmac-laden path.
The new generation’s highlights include the restrained, upscale exterior and interior design, Honda’s new global architecture, shared with the 11th-gen Civic, standard 7-inch digital instrument cluster plus a seven or optional nine-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on the top trim, among many others.
Speaking of grades, Honda has also announced the pricing details for each version. The 2023 HR-V kicks off in the United States at an MSRP of $23,650 ($24,895 with the $1,245 destination charge) in LX form, with front-wheel drive. The AWD LX is $25,150, then Sport variants go for $25,650 (FWD) and $27,150 (AWD), followed by the flagship EX-L at $27,450 (FWD) and $28,950 (AWD), respectively.
Last, but not least, safety is paramount for the Japanese automaker, so there is a standard Honda Sensing bundle with lots of tech features, plus front occupant knee and rear passenger side-impact airbags are offered from the get-go.
