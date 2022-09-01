Neon-Lime, Mega-Lifted Toyota Tundra Feels Imaginary but Will Turn Real for SEMA

Toyota is doing great as far as Land Cruiser and its derivatives are concerned. And, as an obvious example, we could easily take its GA-F platform pickup truck sibling, the 2022 Tundra.
Over in Australia, the Toyota Tundra fans have taken notice that RHD versions are also built in Japan, so they wanted a taste of the no-nonsense utility vehicle as well. And they will soon get it, with a little help from the Walkinshaw Automotive Group, which is also responsible for the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado conversions in the Land Down Under. And, speaking of conversions, at home in the United States they are all the rage, as well.
Alas, over there the Tundra is treated to even cooler stuff like a custom transformation program to make it a mighty 6x6. Alas, that is not all that is going on with the Japanese pickup truck across the aftermarket realm. As it turns out, the body-on-frame model will also morph into something that could have gained the Hulk moniker if not for the lighter shade of neon green.
What we see here is a figment of imagination, indeed. But that is only valid for now, as the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) has imagined a “sweet” Tundra – even though it might look lime-sour to some – that is on its way to escape from the virtual realm into the real world. Yep, we are dealing here with commissioned CGI work.
The CGI-to-reality build project was created by the pixel master for the automotive customization shop Cambered Customs, a Fort Smith, Arkansas-based aftermarket outlet established back in 2010 that has a penchant for these vibrant, splashy colors. Do note their hero builds that can be seen across the online portal!
That is one way to stand out in the upcoming 2022 SEMA Show crowd, the other being this mega-lifted Toyota Tundra that is allegedly going to ride (according to the hashtags) on a 3rdCoastSuspension setup. Also, it will feature additional goodies from TIS Wheels, FiberwerX, RKSport, Nitto Tire, or Addictive Desert Designs, among others.
Alas, over there the Tundra is treated to even cooler stuff like a custom transformation program to make it a mighty 6x6. Alas, that is not all that is going on with the Japanese pickup truck across the aftermarket realm. As it turns out, the body-on-frame model will also morph into something that could have gained the Hulk moniker if not for the lighter shade of neon green.
What we see here is a figment of imagination, indeed. But that is only valid for now, as the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) has imagined a “sweet” Tundra – even though it might look lime-sour to some – that is on its way to escape from the virtual realm into the real world. Yep, we are dealing here with commissioned CGI work.
The CGI-to-reality build project was created by the pixel master for the automotive customization shop Cambered Customs, a Fort Smith, Arkansas-based aftermarket outlet established back in 2010 that has a penchant for these vibrant, splashy colors. Do note their hero builds that can be seen across the online portal!
That is one way to stand out in the upcoming 2022 SEMA Show crowd, the other being this mega-lifted Toyota Tundra that is allegedly going to ride (according to the hashtags) on a 3rdCoastSuspension setup. Also, it will feature additional goodies from TIS Wheels, FiberwerX, RKSport, Nitto Tire, or Addictive Desert Designs, among others.