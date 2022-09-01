Mazda RX-8 Gets Rendered Back Into Existence for the 2023MY, Do You Dig It?

Currently, Mazda – like most other sane automakers these days – is fully committed to growing and enhancing its line of crossovers and SUVs. But what about sports cars?
Well, the latter – aside from the legendary, best-selling MX-5 Miata – have become less of a focus for the Japanese company. Even the stunning RX-Vision Concept has taken a step back from the company’s primetime of rumors spinning around the mill, as we have not heard of it since last summer when a leaked patent revealed a cool sports car idea inspired by it.
Anyway, that will not stop intrepid people from fulfilling their sporty Mazda dreams, especially not when today’s technology allows the talented folk to take matters into their own hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, to be more precise. So, here is Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is nostalgic about the rotary Wankel engine sports car series, so he just decided to bring it back.
This is not his first revival or modernization rodeo, so we know the traditional drill. He selects a specific model from an automaker’s roster, in this case, the Mazda RX-8, and the revival process kicks off. Naturally, the pixel master has a specific way of doing it, so his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video feature (embedded below) kicks off with a discussion about the origins of the RX-8 project.
The examination – complete with lots of trivia – lasts until the 4:13 mark when the actual redesign process finally kicks off. Alas, no worries, the downpour of information is not hindered by the CGI brush strokes and the digital expert continues to share interesting tidbits about the RX-7 and RX-8 relationship while also explaining his personal styling decisions concerning the virtual build.
In the end, with a little bit of help from the MX-5 Miata and a lot of signature inputs, the revival deed is done, and the RX-8 sports car was brought back to virtual life for the 2023 model year. So, do you dig it or not?
