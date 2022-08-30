2023 Mazda CX-9 Pricing Unveiled, Arrives at Dealerships This Fall

Mazda has announced pricing and specification for the 2023 CX-9, which will arrive at dealerships in the U.S. this fall. If you happen to have a calendar nearby, you know that we are not writing about something in the distant future, so buckle up and let us get on with what is new with the CX-9.
The Japanese marque prides itself on offering one of the safest vehicles in its class with its three-row midsize crossover SUV, which even got a Good rating in the latest (and toughest) side impact test made by the IIHS. Mazda's CX-9 continues to have the company's I-Activ AWD system as standard.
The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine continues to be standard for all CX-9 models, and it comes with a six-speed automatic transmission that has both manual and sport modes. The engine and transmission are unchanged from their previous version, so they offer 250 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque with 87-octane or 250 horsepower and 320 lb.-ft. with 93-octane fuel.
G-Vectoring Control Plus, along with Off-Road Traction Assist, have been implemented in all CX-9 models, Mazda notes. Those systems work hand-in-hand with the company's I-Activsense driver assistance technologies, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, and many more.
The 2023 Mazda CX-9 goes on sale with a starting MSRP of $38,750 for the Touring model (entry in the range), and it comes with seating for six as standard. We are writing about second-row captain's chairs with slide and tilt functions for easier access and more convenience.
Other newly introduced standard features for the CX-9 Touring model include the wireless phone charger, LED fog lights, black, or sand color leather seating, and a power moon roof, among others. So, consider that before being mad that it is more expensive than the 2022 CX-9, which had an MSRP of $35,280.
Coming back to the 2023 Mazda CX-9, the next trim levels are Touring Plus, Carbon Edition, Grand Touring, and Signature. They start at $41,500, $44,780, $45,640, and $48,460, respectively. The MSRPs mentioned above do not include $1,275 destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska, btw), taxes, title, or other additional fees.
The Touring Plus brings a second-row bench seating configuration to enable seven seats in the CX-9. This trim level also brings ventilated front seats, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a gloss black front grille, aluminum roof rails, and a frameless rearview mirror.
The Carbon Edition comes with a six-passenger configuration, while the Grand Touring spec does the same. In other words, only the Touring Plus comes with seven seats, while the others have six.
Customers interested in getting the premium colors in the range should know that it costs an extra $395 to get the CX-9 in Snowflake White Pearl Mica, or $595 if you choose Machine Grey Metallic or Soul Red Crystal Metallic.
