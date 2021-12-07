Mazda Introduces 2022 CX-9 in the U.S. With More Features and Standard AWD

SUV

Mazda announced the pricing and features of the 2022 CX-9 three-row. While no notable changes are in the technical department, the 2022 CX-9 lures its customers with standard all-wheel-drive, a new Touring Plus model, and a base price that is lower than that of the 2021 CX-9 with front-wheel drive.The 2022 model is powered by the same Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine delivers 250and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel. Fed with lower grade regular 87 octane fuel, this engine delivers 227 HP and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is still adequate for everyday drives.New for 2022, Mazda is fitting the i-Active all-wheel-drive system across the entire CX-9 range. The system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels. In addition, all CX-9 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.Keeping things safe on the road, there is a whole range of i-Activesense safety features, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support with collision warning, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.Of course, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is on-board in standard. Unfortunately, Mazda insists on featuring a regular display with no touch support, which is a bummer. Instead, you will have to fiddle with a multifunctional knob, which is not always the most straightforward way to control things on the road.MSRP prices start from $35,280 for the CX-9 Sport i-Active, which already comes with heated front seats, a remote keyless entry system with push-button start, and three-way automatic climate control, among other things.Further up the ladder, we have a Touring trim ($37,430) that can be updated with a Touring Premium Package, for $2,080. Next up we have the new Touring Plus version at $41,660 that adds some nice design touches to the already packed Touring trim with the Premium package.The CX-9 Carbon Edition ($43,580) returns for the 2022 model year as a six-passenger SUV. This is gauged towards the most demanding Mazda customers, so expect a lot of comfort, as well as design features. More flexibility for the interior seating setup is offered by the CX-9 Grand Touring ($44.440), while the top-of-the-range CX-9 Signature ($47,210) brings the Mazda customers to the world of affordable luxury.Mazda expects the 2022 CX-9 to arrive at the dealerships this winter.