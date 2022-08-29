A Dedicated Math Teacher Commutes a Lot by Bus, His Students Chip In and Gift Him a Mazda

A Los Angeles math teacher traveled every day by bus to go to work. More often than not, it took him about four hours to leave home and return. His students found out about the long commute and decided to help him become less reliant on public transport. They bought him a Mazda! And that’s not the whole story. Here’s what else the teenagers did for their beloved teacher.
You’d probably love to have similar students if you’re a high school teacher too. Mr. Julio Castro teaches math at Yula High School Boys Division. To not miss a day of work and to keep close ties with the high schoolers, the man takes the bus every day. Since public transport is not that good in most parts of the U.S. and the distance between his home and the school is pretty big, the teacher has to make sure he’s leaving for work just in time every single day. It takes him two hours each way – and that’s without missing his bus! Having to wait for another one would add at least an hour to his daily commute.
Known for his kind approach and a knack for shaping young minds, Castro quickly made a name for himself at the private school. Students like the man. In fact, they appreciate their math teacher so much that they’ve decided to help him out. A group of high schoolers spent almost their entire summer vacation trying to find the proper money for a car that, in the end, would reach Mr. Castro.
With the help of Galpin Motors, The Change Reaction, friends, family, kind strangers, and after an intense online campaign, they managed to raise over $30,000. This was enough for a 2019 Mazda CX-3. But they didn’t stop here. The students also paid for a year of insurance and gave him a prepaid card for gas.
The teacher was properly surprised by the heartfelt gesture. He thanked the students and said he considers them his kids as well. Considering he went above and beyond with those that wanted to understand math, nobody can say he didn’t deserve such a great and useful gift. A high school senior even told ABC7 that Mr. Castro always made sure his students understood what he was teaching and even spent time with those that had trouble understanding or wanted to cement their new knowledge after school time was over.
The math teacher said he’ll be able to drop off his kids at their school, spend more time with his family, and the hours that can be spared will be invested in improving his lesson plans.
Teachers in the U.S. continue to remain severely underpaid, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
