2023 Mazda3 Skyactiv-G 2.5 Receives More Power

Refreshed from the ground up for the 2019 model year, the Mazda3 enters 2023 with small enhancements. Sedans and hatchbacks equipped with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 receive five more horsepower and improved fuel economy, whereas the Carbon Edition is now available with AWD.
The naturally-aspirated engine belts out 191 horsepower and 187 pound-feet (254 Nm) of torque, and the Japanese automaker highlights that it’s compatible with both regular-and premium fuel (87 and 93 octane, respectively). With the addition of cylinder-deactivation technology, the Mazda3 Skyactiv-G 2.5 still offers 31 mpg (7.6 l/100 km) combined like the 2022 model year.
No fewer than eight unique packaging options are offered. The Japanese compact’s range begins with the 2.5 S, which is fitted with a torque-converter automatic, the G-Vectoring Control Plus vehicle dynamics and motion control system, the i-Activesense suite of safety features, and three years of complementary Mazda Connected Services. An 8.8-inch center display also needs to be mentioned, along with automatic LED headlights.
The 2.5 S Select adds Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, larger wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear armrest with cup holders, door-mirror turn signals, black leatherette upholstery, leather on the steering wheel and shift knob, and Mazda’s Advanced Keyless Entry.
2.5 S Preferred builds off the Select with a power moonroof, black or greige leatherette, heated front seats, eight-way power adjustments with lumbar support and memory for the driver seat, a gloss-black front grille, and memory positioning for the mirrors. The 2.5 S Carbon Edition, available with both front- and all-wheel drive, is offered in Polymetal Gray over red leather. It further sweetens the deal with a 12-speaker premium audio system from Bose, black-finished alloys, and gloss-black heated mirrors.
2.5. S Premium adds a complementary three-month trial for SiriusXM satellite radio, the Active Driving Display HUD, satellite navigation, paddle shifters, adaptive headlights, a shark-fin antenna, three color options for the leather upholstery, black or bright alloys, plus LED signature lighting. The 2.5 S Premium hatchback with FWD is also available with a manual box.
Nearing the top of the range, the hatchback-only 2.5 Turbo delivers 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) on 93 octane. Only available with the lazy automatic box, this grade also comes with i-Activ AWD, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, chrome garnishing, a windshield wiper de-icer, larger tailpipes, a heated steering wheel, and paddle shifters.
2.5 Turbo Premium Plus is Mazda’s range-topping trim level for the 3, and it’s available in both hatchback and sedan guises. Pricing for the 2023 model begins at $22,550 for the 2.5 S sedan, whereas the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus hatchback is the most expensive configuration at $35,300 sans freight.
The five-door 2023 Mazda3 Hatchback will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall, and the four-door 2023 Mazda3 Sedan will follow suit in the winter.
