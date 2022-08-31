Hybrid Lamborghini Imagined by Independent Illustrator, Refuses to Show Its True Colors

More on this:

1 Review: Is the New Lamborghini Countach More Than a Hybrid Aventador With a Body Kit?

2 Lamborghini Urus Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Over 800 HP Rumored

3 Lamborghini Chief Says 2022 Will Be the Last Year of Non-Electrified Model Launches

4 Lamborghini EV Coming After 2025, Hybrid Lineup Also Confirmed

5 2022 Lamborghini Aventador Succesor Confirmed With Hybrid V12 and e-AWD