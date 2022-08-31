Hybrid Lamborghini Imagined by Independent Illustrator, Refuses to Show Its True Colors

While some Lamborghini fans are probably both hyped and concerned about the future of the brand as they are embracing electricity, the internet keeps having its way with hypothetical models that could bear the signature of the brand based in Sant’Agata Bolognese.
One of the latest to have made its way to the web came from tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram, and it is a hypothetical take on a hybrid exotic model, which is currently in the making at Lamborghini, but it won’t look anything like this.
More on the real deal in a few moments, but first let’s see what this one is about. It has a wedge shape, lots of sharp lines, a pointy nose, slim LED headlights, large side air intakes in the front bumper, and a back end design that appears to have been inspired by the Huracan.
Small side windows, bulging fenders, and roofline that arches towards the rear, which is where the internal combustion unit would lie, behind the cockpit, contribute to the styling, as does the rather long front overhang, and short rear one.
As for the real hybrid supercar from Lamborghini, it will replace the Aventador and should launch for the 2024 model year, subsequent to debuting either before the end of 2022 or in early 2023. The V12 symphony isn’t going anywhere, as it will still pack a big engine behind the seats, powered by gasoline, and backed up by an electric motor, in turn, juiced up by a battery pack.
This will be Lambo’s first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, and one of many to come, as they are in the process of electrifying their entire lineup of cars. The Urus super SUV will go down this road too, and the successor of the Huracan will follow it. As a matter of fact, every new vehicle that Lamborghini will launch after 2022 will feature some sort of electrification.
More on the real deal in a few moments, but first let’s see what this one is about. It has a wedge shape, lots of sharp lines, a pointy nose, slim LED headlights, large side air intakes in the front bumper, and a back end design that appears to have been inspired by the Huracan.
Small side windows, bulging fenders, and roofline that arches towards the rear, which is where the internal combustion unit would lie, behind the cockpit, contribute to the styling, as does the rather long front overhang, and short rear one.
As for the real hybrid supercar from Lamborghini, it will replace the Aventador and should launch for the 2024 model year, subsequent to debuting either before the end of 2022 or in early 2023. The V12 symphony isn’t going anywhere, as it will still pack a big engine behind the seats, powered by gasoline, and backed up by an electric motor, in turn, juiced up by a battery pack.
This will be Lambo’s first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, and one of many to come, as they are in the process of electrifying their entire lineup of cars. The Urus super SUV will go down this road too, and the successor of the Huracan will follow it. As a matter of fact, every new vehicle that Lamborghini will launch after 2022 will feature some sort of electrification.