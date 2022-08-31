MintAir Teams Up With Jaunt, Aims to Bring Air Taxi Services to South Korea

Korea-based AAM (advanced air mobility) service provider, MintAir, wants to speed up the adoption of electric flight in South Korea and plans to bring air taxis into the area. To achieve that goal, the startup teamed up with eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer Jaunt Air Mobility, a company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Jaunt first made the headlines in 2019 when it unveiled its eVTOL prototype dubbed Journey. The electric aircraft boasts a patented design that promises to bring to the table the best in aviation technology. Journey can carry four people and is engineered to check all the important boxes, from speed and comfort to safety, and cost-effectiveness.
Jaunt and MintAir recently announced that they signed a Letter of Intent through which the latter has agreed to order up to 40 units of Jaunt’s eVTOL. The aircraft will help MintAir bring AAM services to the region and launch commercial passenger air transportation operations in several Korean markets. According to Eugene Choi, MintAir CEO, the company’s mission is to develop the safest AAM service both in urban and rural environments.
Jaunt says that MintAir has chosen its solution because the design of the Journey offers the safest air taxi configuration that is operationally efficient, sustainable, and quiet, as stated by Martin Peryea, Jaunt's CEO.
This isn’t the only partnership signed by Jaunt. Among others, the eVTOL developer also teamed up with Vertiko Mobility recently to introduce air taxis in Canada and create a vertiport network that will support operations of the Journey aircraft in the area.
The Journey eVTOL promises to deliver smooth rides, with the company saying that you’ll never spill your martini while riding in its air taxi. With estimated ranges between 80 to 100 miles (128 to 160 km), Journey will be able to hit a top speed of 175 mph (281 kph). Jaunt plans to start the production of its eVTOL in 2025.
