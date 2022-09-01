Bugatti SUV Has Lambo Tricks up Its Sleeve, Wants to Steal the Urus' Thunder

Bugatti has been pondering the introduction of a second body style for a few good years now, and while the initial idea was to launch a high-end sedan, with a jaw-dropping amount of power on tap, the world then started appreciating crossovers and SUVs more.
Thus, the latest reports about a possible lineup expansion by the company based in Molsheim exclusively speak about a high-rider. Naturally, the occasional rendering that pops up follows this recipe too, albeit in different ways.
Take kdesignag’s proposal, for instance, which uses the body of the Lamborghini Urus, mixing it with the face of the Bugatti Mistral. This is a rather poor, and quite an ugly attempt at trying to imagine what a possible SUV from Bugatti might look like, but an interesting one nonetheless. Especially if it packs the magnificent quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, though it likely doesn’t fit under the hood.
Outside the digital realm, Bugatti’s needs have shifted from expanding the family with a second model that has nothing in common with the Chiron and its derivatives, to chasing after the booming electrified segment. This is a must for the automaker if it wants to stay competitive, and they have taken a first major step in this direction by teaming up with Rimac.
The Croatian company’s founder, Mate Rimac, said that Bugatti’s next powertrain, which will power a new car understood to be the Chiron’s successor, will be “heavily electrified.” Not much is known about this mysterious model, believed to have been in development for around one and a half years now. Rimac has also confirmed that Bugattis will continue to feature normal combustion engines for “some time.”
On a final note, an SUV seems inevitable for Bugatti, as almost everyone has one, and those who don’t, like McLaren, do seem very open to the idea.
