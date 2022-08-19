2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral Revealed, “The Ultimate Roadster” Costs €5 Million

W16 Mistral is the moniker of “the ultimate roadster,” which is priced at a simply insane €5 million or precisely $5,020,675 at current exchange rates. Only 99 units will be made, with deliveries kicking off in 2024.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, all of them are spoken for. Bugatti has – most likely – informed the most loyal of customers that a Chiron Roadster is under development. Given the rarity of the W16 Mistral – and the profits to be made by flipping the damn thing – it shouldn’t come as a surprise that mere mortals like you and me have missed out on this car.
The W16 in W16 Mistral refers to a rather saddening reality. After the final example rolls off the assembly line in Molsheim, the French automaker will bid farewell to the 16-cylinder leviathan for good. Named after a wind, the Mistral is rocking 1,600 ps (1,578 horsepower) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 pound-foot). Thor is the designation of this particular tune, shared with the splendid Centodieci, the Chiron Super Sport, and Chiron Super Sport+.
Bugatti claims the muse for the W16 Mistral is the 57 Roadster Grand Raid, a sporting roadster that stands out with the help of two aerodynamic headrests. The black-and-yellow combination that Bugatti used for the pictured vehicle takes inspiration from the one-off 57 Roadster Grand Raid Usine, which can be admired at the Louwman Museum in Den Haag.
Look closer, and you’ll notice plenty of influences from Bugatti’s Chiron-based special editions. The X-shaped taillights are reminiscent of the track-only Bolide, whereas the headlights combine Divo and La Voiture Noire styling cues. Of course, the W16 Mistral wouldn’t be complete without the signature horseshoe-like front grille of the automaker from Molsheim.
“For the final road-going appearance of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine, we knew we had to create a roadster,” said big kahuna Mate Rimac. "Well over 40% of all Bugatti vehicles ever created have been open-top in design, establishing a long lineage of performance icons that – to this day – are revered the world over. The W16 Mistral opens the next chapter in the Bugatti roadster story, inspired by over a century of open top legends.”
