2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral Revealed, “The Ultimate Roadster” Costs €5 Million

19 Aug 2022, 17:56 UTC ·
W16 Mistral is the moniker of “the ultimate roadster,” which is priced at a simply insane €5 million or precisely $5,020,675 at current exchange rates. Only 99 units will be made, with deliveries kicking off in 2024.
2024 Bugatti W16 Mistral 31 photos
Unfortunately for prospective customers, all of them are spoken for. Bugatti has – most likely – informed the most loyal of customers that a Chiron Roadster is under development. Given the rarity of the W16 Mistral – and the profits to be made by flipping the damn thing – it shouldn’t come as a surprise that mere mortals like you and me have missed out on this car.

The W16 in W16 Mistral refers to a rather saddening reality. After the final example rolls off the assembly line in Molsheim, the French automaker will bid farewell to the 16-cylinder leviathan for good. Named after a wind, the Mistral is rocking 1,600 ps (1,578 horsepower) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 pound-foot). Thor is the designation of this particular tune, shared with the splendid Centodieci, the Chiron Super Sport, and Chiron Super Sport+.

Bugatti claims the muse for the W16 Mistral is the 57 Roadster Grand Raid, a sporting roadster that stands out with the help of two aerodynamic headrests. The black-and-yellow combination that Bugatti used for the pictured vehicle takes inspiration from the one-off 57 Roadster Grand Raid Usine, which can be admired at the Louwman Museum in Den Haag.

Look closer, and you’ll notice plenty of influences from Bugatti’s Chiron-based special editions. The X-shaped taillights are reminiscent of the track-only Bolide, whereas the headlights combine Divo and La Voiture Noire styling cues. Of course, the W16 Mistral wouldn’t be complete without the signature horseshoe-like front grille of the automaker from Molsheim.

“For the final road-going appearance of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine, we knew we had to create a roadster,” said big kahuna Mate Rimac. "Well over 40% of all Bugatti vehicles ever created have been open-top in design, establishing a long lineage of performance icons that – to this day – are revered the world over. The W16 Mistral opens the next chapter in the Bugatti roadster story, inspired by over a century of open top legends.”



