Kleanbus Unveils Modular EV Platform, Can Turn Any Diesel Bus Into a Zero Emission Vehicle

Kleanbus is a bus repower company capable of retrofitting an existing diesel bus to be more environmentally friendly within just two weeks. Today, they just unveiled images of their new advanced modular platform technology, which can turn any bus, whether single or double decker, from ICE to fully electric.
According to them, electrification is the most viable way for bus operators to go green, and since new electric buses can be very expensive and will usually take many months to join a fleet (from order placement to delivery), retrofitting could be the way to go.
The platform system itself is said to be nimble and adaptable, meaning Kleanbus can leverage a wide range of batteries and motors, creating custom e-powertrains tailored to a specific bus operator’s needs.
The e-motors don’t have permanent magnets, which means no rare earth materials – this in turn makes the platform more eco-friendly.
Now, if you’re a bus operator, the process should go like this: you call up Kleanbus and they’ll proceed to do a full evaluation of your vehicle, before removing its diesel engine and all associated internal combustion engine components. Then, they’ll scan and prototype the interior, design and install the new e-drive platform, test it out, get it certified and that’s it.
Once a bespoke e-drivetrain is designed and tested, it will take less than two weeks for it to repower an individual bus, which means the vehicle will be back in service as soon as possible.
“I am delighted to reveal the first images of our modular repower platform system, which can be applied to any bus. Leveraging the latest in fully warranted and proven components from leading Tear 1s, this technology agnostic solution enables us to create a flexible ‘e-drivetrain in a box’, integrated into any vehicle via our own proprietary software,” said company co-founder and CEO, Joe Tighe.
“The potential for repowered buses is huge. They could bring about fully electric bus fleets six years earlier than relying on roll out of new zero emission buses alone.”
