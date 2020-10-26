Bugatti SUV Rendering Adds Chiron Features to Lamborghini Urus Body

Rumor has it that Audi will become Bentley's new chaperone, which makes sense considering how much of their tech is in the Flying Spur or Bentayga. But doesn't it also make sense for Lamborghini to help out with Bugatti's homework?
With plug-in hybrid and EV technology becoming the new norm, it's becoming increasingly difficult to develop a high-end vehicle such as the Lamborghini Urus. But if the costs could also be shared with a limited-production Bugatti SUV, the blow would be significantly softer.
This next rendering explores just such a scenario. Artist superrenderscars has done what tens of his peers did before, rendering the rumored Bugatti SUV. However, his little project starts with a Lamborghini Urus and adds exotic touches in just the right places.
The forged carbon on the lower body is just as aggressive as that of the Divo or the Chiron Pur Sport. But what we find most interesting is how the trademark Bugatti C-shaped profile is integrated into the Urus design.
Obviously, the gap between the Urus and Chiron is quite big. Bugatti's trademark engine is exactly twice as big and has twice as many cylinders as the Lamborghini V8. However, the maker of $3,000,000 hypercars did consider downsizing.
A few years ago, Bugatti made the Atlantic concept, which based on internal sketches appeared to be powered by a hybrid 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. A high-performance SUV is almost certainly on the agenda right now, as the company was placed under the guidance of Stephan Winkelmann. In case you forgot, he's the guy who switched Lamborghini's tracks from the Estoque and Asterion to the Urus SUV.
We suspect the hypercar of SUVs will be approved for production only once Porsche's electric motors reach a certain level of performance. After that, they'd be combined with a V8 to make the first production SUV to cross the 1,000 horsepower threshold.
