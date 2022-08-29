2022 Toyota Tundra MagnaFlow Exhaust Systems Priced From $1,099

Oceanside-based MagnaFlow has rolled out a few exhausts designed specifically for the 2022 Tundra. The Californian outfit is charging $1,099 for the Overland Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System, a high-clearance unit with a no-tip exit. Designed to improve the departure angle, this kit promises moderate exterior sound and mild interior sound.
All gaskets and other hardware are included in the package. The main piping diameter is listed as 3 inches, and the muffler features a brushed finish. Compatible with everything from the entry-level SR to the luxed-up Capstone, the stainless-steel exhaust is backed up by a lifetime warranty.
For $100 extra, MagnaFlow is much obliged to sweeten the deal with the Street Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust that rocks a 4-inch tip, which includes a one-year finish warranty and a lifetime construction warranty.
Pictured in the main photo and gallery, the Street Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust with dual tips will crank out the exterior sound to aggressive levels and the interior sound to moderate levels. Produced using CNC precision robotic manufacturing techniques, this kit costs $1,499.
The landing page for part number 19603 reads that “extensive dyno testing is used to ensure that this cat-back exhaust system increases your Tundra’s engine power and performance by improving the flow dynamics and evacuation of exhaust gases.” Be that as it may, MagnaFlow doesn’t back up this claim with a dyno graph for the stock and aftermarket exhausts.
The dual tips feature a diameter of 3.5 inches, and their length is listed as 9.5 inches. As for the installation guide, MagnaFlow recommends a grand total of four tools. The list begins with spray lubricant to loosen the fasteners and hangers that much easier. The other three come in the guise of a socket wrench with a 13-millimeter socket, plus a hanger tool or pry bar. That’s it!
