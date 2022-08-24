RHD Toyota Tundra Now Under Development in Australia

Codenamed XK70, the 2022 model year Tundra is manufactured in Texas on the GA-F platform of the Land Cruiser. The no-nonsense utility vehicle is available in right-hand drive as well, manufactured by Toyota in Japan, but the Tundra will be converted to right-hand drive by Walkinshaw.
Toyota Australia, not Walkinshaw, confirmed the re-engineering program. Prototype testing on the public roads of Australia will begin this fall, with 300 units to be deployed from the fourth quarter of 2023 for validation. In other words, prospective customers will take delivery in early 2024.
To whom it may concern, Walkinshaw Automotive Group also converts the Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to right-hand drive in Australia. These conversions aren’t cheap, especially not when compared to their left-hand-drive counterparts from the United States. The 4x4 Ram 1500 Express V8 HEMI Crew Cab kicks off at 79,950 kangaroo bucks, as in 55,250 freedom eagles, versus $49,205 in the U.S., including freight charge.
“This a dedicated re-engineering program, led by Toyota Australia and made possible by our global partners and is closely supported by our parent company and Toyota North America,” said Sean Hanley. “It will utilize OE levels of design, development, testing, and componentry rooted in Toyota's deep commitment to quality, durability, and reliability,” added Toyota Australia’s vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Franchise Operations.
What does a “dedicated re-engineering program” actually mean? For starters, Toyota Australia has confirmed that it’s borrowing the steering column and rack, brake and accelerator pedals, and shift lever from the Land Cruiser. Also worthy of note, Toyota Australia markets the body-on-frame SUV as the LandCruiser although it’s been two separate words since the 1950s when the nameplate was coined by technical director Hanji Umehara.
Last, but certainly not least, prospective customers in Australia won’t enjoy the powertrain lineup that U.S. customers do. The RHD Tundra will be offered with a hybrid “twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6,” which is actually a 3.4 given the 3,444-cc displacement listed in technical documentation. Codenamed V35A-FTS, the sixer produces 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) with the help of an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission.
