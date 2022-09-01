“Super-Outrageous” Caddy CT5-V on Amani Forged 24s Has a Blackwing Pastel Secret

Although passenger cars are falling out of favor with buyers quicker than you can say quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans, Cadillac was still brave enough to show high-performance sedans fans it enjoyed a good run – while it lasted.
The American luxury automaker, like many other automotive brands, is on the cusp of an incredible paradigm change. As such, it prepares to switch focus from the passenger cars it became famous for to more crossover SUVs than ever before. Plus, it also envisions a bright, sustainable future with EVs such as Lyriq and Celestiq.
But before it fully opens these completely new chapters in its automotive life, GM allowed Cadillac to usher in a proper send-off for the ICE-powered high-performance vehicles of the V-series. Thus, the world has been (mostly) grateful for the introduction of the feisty CT4-V and CT5-V, but above all extremely proud of the arrival of the Blackwing flagships.
Naturally, these cool sedans gave a lot of folks some positively bright ideas – even if only virtually. Such is the case here with the digital artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who shows some artsy love for a feisty Caddy in a very characteristic way. And, since we are dealing with someone only interested in 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” we can all imagine the CGI surprise for this CT5-V Blackwing had an inevitable Hi-riser appeal.
Interestingly, the “super-outrageous” 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing not only rides posh like something you should not dare call a donk even though it is equipped with 24-inch Amani Forged wheels, but also has a stunning virtual attire going for itself. As such, the pixel master mixed the Hi-riser attitude with the atmosphere of an Art Car thanks to a glorious pastel color body treatment!
