Black Durango SRT on Matching 26s Looks Ready to Shake Up the Murdered-Out Norm

Tucked among the many Dodge novelties it had this month about disappearing ICE-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars or the arrival of a tiny yet feisty crossover, there was also big news for SUV lovers.
As it turns out, the big bad wolf of the automotive industry, the most powerful internal combustion engine SUV in series production, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, is ready for a comeback. As if it went to hell(cat) and back, the company wiped off the promise that 2021’s Durango SRT Hellcat would be the only one, forever. And they are starting clean, with less exclusivity, because people now have access to the 2023 model year, as well.
So, it would be logical for Mopar folks to feel enthusiastic about the SRT news – maybe even try to emulate them for their rides. Maybe – or maybe not – this is also what happened here with an owner who is new to Instagram’s social media shenanigans but certainly started with the right Dodge foot. As such, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have a custom, menacing Durango SRT that almost pretends to be what it is not to showcase.
The murdered-out atmosphere and the dark, menacing allure are supported by the 26-inch forged aftermarket wheels dressed up in matching black attire. Alas, while most of the badges – including the SRT evidence up front – are also in tune with the all-black allure, there is one tiny detail left forgotten: this time around we are dealing with the ‘tamer’ Durango SRT 392 Hemi instead of the bonkers Hellcat build.
Nevertheless, the Dodge SUV looks ready to shake up the murdered-out establishment – provided that it remains like this, and the owner does not opt to pursue a new road envisioned by those blue-tinted renders he shared in a relationship with a different aftermarket outlet. As such, it might seem like Elite Electronics lost a customer to their virtual 412donklife Customs rival…
