2024 Cadillac CT6 Returns to the U.S., Albeit in Prototype Form

A few weeks after it was spied in the United States, the all-new Cadillac CT6 has returned in a new set of scoops, and this time it was wearing the production lighting units at both ends.
Looking more production-ready than ever the 2024 Cadillac CT6 has a pair of slim lighting units flanking the grille, which is decorated by the corporate emblem beneath the black tape, with the LED DRLs mounted below the main clusters.
The front and rear bumpers are unchanged compared to the previously scooped prototype, and this includes the central air intake up front, positioning of the reflectors at the rear, and discreet diffuser with incorporated tailpipe trim. The provisional taillights were replaced by the final production units that have a boomerang shape. And if you’re a wheel fanatic, know that these too are identical.
Beneath the skin, the new CT6 is expected to share its construction with its predecessor, albeit with a few modifications. Power might come from the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which could be updated in order to burn less gasoline, and become less polluting. It is possible that the mill might be a bit punchier, and it should channel the thrust to the wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. Look for the latest technology, comfort, and safety gear too, including an updated semi-autonomous driving system.
In all likelihood, the 2024 Cadillac CT6 will remain a forbidden fruit in the United States, despite these prototypes being spotted in our country. GM’s luxury car brand will probably sell it in China exclusively, just like its predecessor after the 2020 model year, because that’s one market where sedans are still popular, and everyone is in this business to make money. As far as the unveiling date goes, it is obviously unknown at this point, but it has been reported that it might premiere sometime next year, before launching as a 2024 model.
