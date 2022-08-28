$300,000 Cadillac Celestiq Spied With Concept Car’s 23-Inch Tires

Expected to go on sale in 2023 as a 2024 model, the Celestiq is a Cadillac unlike any other before it. Every single unit “will be instantly identifiable as one of a kind” according to design director Erin Crossley, who also notes “limitless possibilities.” As a result, people familiar with the matter understand that Cadillac will price the full-electric flagship at $300,000.
Fewer than 500 units will be delivered per year, which isn’t exactly a lot by Tesla standards. On the other hand, the Celestiq isn’t intended to line up the automaker’s pockets. It’s a technological showcase that will generate buzz for the crown jewel of General Motors, a brand that’s been struggling to attract younger customers away from German rivals BMW and Mercedes.
Cadillac intends to sell only electric vehicles by 2030, and the Celestiq also serves as a preview of what the future holds for the illustrious marque. Recently spied testing in the United States, a camouflaged prototype of the full-size luxobarge shows a slim trim piece above the charging door, just behind the driver-side front wheel. The concept doesn’t have a charging door, most likely because this element would have messed up the design.
It's also easy to notice that it shares the Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires of the concept, 23-inch units that are perfectly accommodated in the wheel well. The camo’d prototype shows visible front lighting, whereas the rear end is graced with placeholder lights. No fewer than three engineers are pictured in the car. A rear entertainment system is featured, as seen in the concept that Cadillac revealed with much pomp and circumstance late last month.
Photographed as it exited and entered a GM testing facility, the flagship electric vehicle will enter production for the 2024 model year with a full-glass roof that features four-quadrant smart glass. In other words, each occupant will be capable of setting each quadrant’s level of transparency.
Based on the BEV3 platform, the Celestiq has also been confirmed with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. A five-door liftback rather than a four-door sedan, the Celestiq will be produced at the Technical Center in Warren, Michigan following an $81M investment into a low-volume production line.
