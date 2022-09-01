2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Already Getting a Virtual Facelift, Widebody Kit Too

This year, the Honda Civic Type R is ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and there are no special or limited editions announced just yet. Alas, no worries, as someone slightly younger thinks that he can help with the issue.
In the real world, the main explanation for the apparent lack of marketing and profit-generating commitment is quite easy to explain. Honda just officially introduced the 2023 Civic Type R as its most powerful production car ever to be sold in the United States, starting sometime this fall.
So, if they have not even kicked off deliveries of the regular Civic Type R, how could they offer fans a collectible, already? Well, over across the virtual realm, things are a bit simpler – they turn their CGI brushes towards the aftermarket world and imagine bold new outcomes with meaner stances and widebody kits flaunting the aero goodies all over the place.
Thus, we recently witnessed a pixel master sending the 2023 Honda Civic Type R with a wishful thinking Varis-style widebody kit to enjoy a virtual city and parking lot photo session. Now, it is also time for some rolling action, though. And it is all courtesy of someone even younger than Honda’s Civic Type R, by the way.
Mridul Basist, a 22-year-old automotive concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, is probably part of the bunch of folks who are always in a hurry, so maybe this is why he thinks the Type R needs a refresh already – even though it is not even out on sale in the U.S., for example.
Luckily, his CGI facelift is not the only point of interest for this digital build project, as the feisty Civic Type R also has a widebody kit with a “custom front bumper, widened front fenders, and a stick-on kit for the rear quarter panel.”
So, if they have not even kicked off deliveries of the regular Civic Type R, how could they offer fans a collectible, already? Well, over across the virtual realm, things are a bit simpler – they turn their CGI brushes towards the aftermarket world and imagine bold new outcomes with meaner stances and widebody kits flaunting the aero goodies all over the place.
Thus, we recently witnessed a pixel master sending the 2023 Honda Civic Type R with a wishful thinking Varis-style widebody kit to enjoy a virtual city and parking lot photo session. Now, it is also time for some rolling action, though. And it is all courtesy of someone even younger than Honda’s Civic Type R, by the way.
Mridul Basist, a 22-year-old automotive concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, is probably part of the bunch of folks who are always in a hurry, so maybe this is why he thinks the Type R needs a refresh already – even though it is not even out on sale in the U.S., for example.
Luckily, his CGI facelift is not the only point of interest for this digital build project, as the feisty Civic Type R also has a widebody kit with a “custom front bumper, widened front fenders, and a stick-on kit for the rear quarter panel.”