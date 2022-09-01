2023 Porsche Cayenne Realistically Rendered Based on Latest Spy Shots

As the facelifted Porsche Cayenne has started losing most of its camouflage, revealing the changes that are quite discreet unless you’re a fan of the Stuttgart company’s flagship SUV, rendering artists have started having their way with the model.
One of the latest takes at trying to imagine the design came from Kolesa. Their proposal builds on the latest spy shots and reveals the obvious, but with a few tweaks here and there that are still realistic, nonetheless.
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne’s face looks spot on. It has new headlamps with a different signature that remind of the Taycan, horizontal slats in the grille, and LED strips below the main clusters. They have nailed even the styling of the lower part of the bumper.
At the back, they had to assume the shape and pattern of the taillights, which were still under wraps the last time we saw the vehicle. They also made the diffuser a bit more aggressive, and gave it different-shaped exhaust tips, with four still being the magic number. The high-rider was digitally painted white and was given a set of more realistic alloys compared to the scooped prototypes.
When the third-gen Cayenne finally gets its mid-cycle refresh, it should feature a few updates in the cabin too, such as the new steering wheel, infotainment system, digital dials, and maybe updated center console, and switch gear.
The engines will likely carry over from the current iteration, though some of them should be updated in order to burn less fuel, and emit fewer carbon dioxide emissions. The normal units will be joined by an assortment of electrified powertrains.
As far as the unveiling date goes, it is likely that the facelifted Cayenne is around the corner, and it is believed that it will debut in a few weeks or months, perhaps launching as a 2023 model.
