New 2023 Civic Type R Is Honda’s Most Powerful Car Ever Sold in the United States

After a rather long wait, sprinkled with the occasional report, Honda has finally announced the power figures for the new generation Civic Type R, which will go on sale soon in the United States.
Packing an improved version of the K20C1 engine, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R has 315 hp (319 ps / 235 kW) at 6,500 rpm, and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque between 2,600 and 4,000 rpm. This represents a 9-hp and 15-lb-ft (20 Nm) improvement over the old model, with everything transferred to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration and top speed have yet to be disclosed, and Honda says that the hot hatch is their most powerful production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. Nonetheless, it is definitely worth noting that its predecessor is a bit punchier in the European configuration, having 316 hp (320 ps / 236 kW) available via the right pedal.
Wider front and rear tracks, 1 and 0.75 (25-19 mm) respectively, and a 1.4-inch (35-mm) longer wheelbase, which measures 107.7 inches (2,736 mm), and is the longest in its class, Honda says, are other novelties, together with the lighter flywheel, and revised rev-matching technology. The larger grille opening and bigger radiator and fan improve engine cooling, the automaker explains, and drivers have an additional mode available, ‘Individual Model,’ besides the Comfort, Sport, and R+.
Five exterior colors are available for the U.S.-spec Civic Type R, the Crystal Black Pearl, Boost Blue, Rallye Red, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Championship White. The typical red accents can be seen inside, next to the serialized plate on the dashboard. Drivers sit lower than before, and the car gets a new digital instrument cluster, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a built-in vehicle app that allows owners to monitor various parameters in real-time.
Production is taking place at the Yorii Plant in Japan, and the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will go on sale this fall, with pricing and additional details to be announced in due course.
