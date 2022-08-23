Honda's Civic Type R Turns 25 This Year, No Special Edition Announced Yet

Honda's Civic range is celebrating two important milestones this year, and one of them is the model's 50th year of continuous production, while the other is the 25th anniversary of the Type R variant. Yes, the first Civic Type R is 25 years old today, so if you were not feeling old when looking at the EK9 Civic, it is about time you started doing that.
The first Civic Type R was built on the EK9 platform, and it was offered for just three years, from 1997 to 2000. It came with a 1.6-liter, hand-ported DOHC VTEC engine that punched above its weight with over 110 horsepower per liter, while its seam-welded shell was light enough to enable a total weight of 1,050 kg in running order.
Honda was kind enough to integrate a helical limited-slip differential from the factory, as well as a dedicated suspension, which made the Japanese-only EK9 Type R a force to be reckoned with. Some fans of this model got to experience it in video games instead of real life, but that is a different issue.
The successor of the EK9 Type R was the EP3 Type R, which was offered across Europe with the iconic K-series engine that needs no introduction today. Over its predecessor, it had better brakes, a close-ratio six-speed manual, and a shell that had an 80-percent increase in torsional rigidity.
The third generation of the Civic Type R was offered in both Europe and Japan, but each region received a different version of the vehicle. It did not stop the FN2 from becoming a legend on the Old Continent, as well as the FD2 from being hot in Japan in its day. Many would not refuse one today, at the right price, of course.
The fourth Civic Type R marked the introduction of a turbocharged VTEC engine. While purists were not happy at first, its performance made it accepted across the board. Honda even built a racing version of it, which won several TCR Touring Car Titles with it.
Ever since the first turbocharged Civic Type R, Honda launched two more generations of it, the FK8, and the FL5. While the former has ended its production cycle this year, the latter is just beginning to write its story.
Honda was kind enough to integrate a helical limited-slip differential from the factory, as well as a dedicated suspension, which made the Japanese-only EK9 Type R a force to be reckoned with. Some fans of this model got to experience it in video games instead of real life, but that is a different issue.
The successor of the EK9 Type R was the EP3 Type R, which was offered across Europe with the iconic K-series engine that needs no introduction today. Over its predecessor, it had better brakes, a close-ratio six-speed manual, and a shell that had an 80-percent increase in torsional rigidity.
The third generation of the Civic Type R was offered in both Europe and Japan, but each region received a different version of the vehicle. It did not stop the FN2 from becoming a legend on the Old Continent, as well as the FD2 from being hot in Japan in its day. Many would not refuse one today, at the right price, of course.
The fourth Civic Type R marked the introduction of a turbocharged VTEC engine. While purists were not happy at first, its performance made it accepted across the board. Honda even built a racing version of it, which won several TCR Touring Car Titles with it.
Ever since the first turbocharged Civic Type R, Honda launched two more generations of it, the FK8, and the FL5. While the former has ended its production cycle this year, the latter is just beginning to write its story.