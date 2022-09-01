Lightning eMotors to Deliver 170 of Its Electric Cargo Vans and Box Trucks to GoBolt

In a collaborative effort to electrify North America, commercial EV manufacturer, Lightning eMotors, and sustainable logistics provider, GoBolt, teamed up to deploy all-electric cargo vans and box trucks throughout the country.
As per the recently announced partnership between the two, Lightning eMotors has agreed to deliver 170 electric vehicles over the next 12 months, with 70 of them being Class 3 cargo vans and the other 100, Class 5 box trucks. All of them are going to be fully electric and zero-emission vehicles that will be deployed both across the United States and Canada.
Lightning eMotors stated that the production of the cargo vans is already underway and they will feature battery capacities of 80 kWh and 120 kWh. Their expected range will be up to 200 miles (321 km) per charge. As for the electric box trucks, their delivery is scheduled to begin in early 2023.
GoBolt, which is based in Toronto, Canada, has recently begun the expansion of its operations in the U.S. and argued that it chose Lightning eMotors as its partner because of the latter’s impressive background and experience in manufacturing medium-duty EVs. One of the factors that contributed to choosing this company was its impressive, “mature and active production facility in Colorado”, which GoBolt visited.
Back in February, Lightning eMotors announced that it upgraded its Colorado facility, which now covers an area of 226,000 sq ft (20,996 sq m). The upgrade cost the company over $5 million, with the money being used to equip the facility with advanced technology and machinery such as sophisticated, collaborative robots, and man-machine interface stations.
Lightning eMotors has been manufacturing Class 3 to 7, electric, commercial vehicles for over four years, with its lineup including passenger vehicles, cargo vans, box trucks, transit buses, and even electric motor coaches. The company boasts of its vehicles having accumulated a total of over six million low or zero-emission, real-world fleet miles to date.
