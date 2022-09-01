Lightning eMotors to Deliver 170 of Its Electric Cargo Vans and Box Trucks to GoBolt

More on this:

1 Smart, Electric Arrival Van Achieves EU Certification, Production to Kick Off This Year

2 Lightning eMotors and Perrone Robotics Team Up to Offer Self-Driving, Commercial EVs

3 Lightning eMotors' Expanded Facility in Colorado Is Worth $5M, Will Double Its Production

4 Lightning eMotors Inks Deal with GM to Rid the World of Dirty Diesel Vans

5 General Motors BrightDrop Sells 5,400 More EV Vans to Merchants Fleet