Blue-Blooded Volkswagen Polo STO Thinks It's a Super Hatch With Lambo Huracan DNA

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO Achieves Perfection With Help From Novitec, Gold Plating Included

2 Watch Someone Have Fun in a 0–124 Mph Test With the VW Polo GTI

3 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI Gets Rendered With Very Real Dual Exhaust, Golf Vibes

4 2019 VW Polo GTI vs. 2019 MINI Cooper S: Sound and Acceleration Check

5 New Polo GTI Sounds Better Than Golf GTI?