Blue-Blooded Volkswagen Polo STO Thinks It's a Super Hatch With Lambo Huracan DNA

While the Volkswagen Polo GTI has lived on to see a new generation, with better everything, from power, and safety, to comfort, and technology gear, its predecessor has recently had pixels manipulated.
Signed by bimbledesigns on Instagram, the digital work is purely cosmetic, and imagines the supermini hot hatch from the German auto marque with design traits inspired by the mighty Lamborghini Huracan STO, hence the new suffix too.
The supercar born in Sant’Agata Bolognese is responsible for the shape of the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, rear wing, and swollen fenders. Also, the two-tone finish that combines blue with bright orange came from the Lamborghini Huracan STO too.
Other highlights of the virtual build include the new headlights, big concave wheels, sporty hood, aggressive diffuser with cutouts for the two central-mounted exhaust tips, and STO logos bedecking the grille and tailgate of the subcompact hot hatch. Privacy windows contribute to the looks, and pretty much round off the design, which is both head-turning and odd at the same time.
As a reminder, the old VW Polo GTI came with a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, making 192 ps (189 hp / 141 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. The front-wheel drive subcompact hot hatch could hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds from a standstill and had a 235 kph (146 mph) top speed.
Packing a bigger engine, with 2.0 liters in displacement, and backed up by a turbocharger, the new generation has 200 ps (197 hp / 147 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) bouncing off the walls. The extra oomph has made it a bit quicker than its predecessor, as it can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 6.5 seconds, and it will run out of breath at 240 kph (150 mph).
