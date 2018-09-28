autoevolution
 

2019 VW Polo GTI vs. 2019 MINI Cooper S: Sound and Acceleration Check

We can already what the critics are going to say, that the MINI Cooper S isn't a hot hatch and thus doesn't compete with the Polo GTI. That could be true, in the same sense that the Golf GTI isn't the top Golf, so it's not a rival for the Megane RS.
But there are quite a few areas where parallels can be drawn between the two. The obvious one is under the hood, where both now feature 2-liter engines.

The Polo GTI used to have a 1.4, followed by a 1.8 and now matches the displacement of a GTI. Likewise, the Cooper S always had a 1.6-liter, until BMW realized it wasn't reliable and modern enough.

As all you drag race fans know, the baby GTI now packs 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the MINI is stuck at 192 HP and 280 Nm, despite the opportunity given by the recent facelift. Still, it does have overboost, right?

The performance is quite similar too: 6.7 seconds to 100 for the Polo vs. 6.8 for the Cooper S. We think VW has some traction problems with that car.

As for price, both cost about €24,000, but the GTI currently comes standard with a DSG gearbox. Once it gets a manual, expect a €2,000 cut.

Styling is always subjective, especially in a situation like this. All VW models strike people as boring, but the GTI is a lot better looking than the base Polo, with its big wheels and body kit. The Cooper S is no ugly duckling, but its retro appeal doesn't seem to have as many fans these days.

This particular model is painted in a light shade of military grey and has those new Union Jack taillights. Overall, we'd pick it over the Polo were it not for the fact that its cabin is so tight, even if you're not a tall person.

