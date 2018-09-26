autoevolution
 

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Debuts as Unique Hot Hatch Body

In the wider sense, the term hot hatch applies to the 3-door FIesta ST as well as the sedan-like Octavia RS. But Hyundai scores maximum points for originality on the new i30 Fastback N, the only duck-tailed hot hatch in the world.
The regular Fastback has been compared to the Mercedes GLC Coupe because of its haunched body. But the N version doesn't give off the same vibe due to it being lower and clad in sports armor.

Somehow, the Fastback is a little more restrained than the regular i30 N, but not by much. There's still black plastic covering every bumper and subtle red accents. Obviously, the back is changed, as the Fastback N sports a small trunk lid spoiler in place of the hatch's giant wing.

Two power levels will still be available, also influencing the size of the wheels and the type of rubber you get. The basic setup is a 2-liter turbo with 250 HP and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque. This gets you to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds.

The affordably priced Performance Package increases those numbers to 275 HP and 378 Nm (279 lb-ft), getting you to 100 kph in 6.1 seconds. Flat out, both will reach a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph). 

As for the boring stuff, both Fastback N models deliver a claimed average fuel consumption of 7 l/100km and emit around 160 grams of CO2. While all cars come with a 6-speed manual, we believe that in 2019, a twin-clutch option will become available.

The interior features familiar leather-bolstered sports seats and a few red accents. The two buttons added to the steering wheel allow the driver to change select one of five driving modes which alter the mood of the steering, suspension or pedal response.

The launch video below shows Hyundai's two racing drivers, Thierry Neuville and Gabriele Tarquini, racing from Paris to Rome in just 8 minutes and 18.49 seconds. How did they do that? Well, we're talking about two villages called Paris and Rome in Denmark.

