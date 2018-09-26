autoevolution
 

Woman High on Meth Flees Police, With Child Unrestrained on Car Floorboard

A high speed chase through Carroll County ended without victims, after police managed to corner the suspect and get her out of her car. With her was a minor that had been unrestrained, on the car floorboard, throughout the entire chase.
Monica Faith Smith, 39, was in the car with her 5-year-old daughter when she called the cops in a parking lot near the Carroll County Jail, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. A couple of units responded and officers found the caller acting delusional, telling them someone had been stalking her. They also noticed she had tell-tale burns around the mouth, which made them suspect she was high on drugs.

During their chat, the officers saw the woman’s daughter on the car floorboard. They told her she should be restrained in a proper child car seat on the back seat, to which she responded by getting back in the vehicle and driving off. Before that, she backed into one of the patrol cruisers, nearly crushing an officer, and mounted the pavement to make her escape.

She led the cops on a 5-mile chase, during which she drove at speeds of almost 80mph. Because the cops knew she had a child in the back that was unrestrained, they tried different methods to force her to pull over – each one of them unsuccessful.

“You got a child in the floorboard of a car, who is not seat-belted in with a lady who is obviously under the influence of something,” police Captain Shannon Cantrell says. “They receive a lot of training as you can see the restraint they used here. The biggest thing they’re focused on is that kid’s safety.”

The cops later determined that the woman was high on meth. They eventually caught her when she lost control of the car in the parking lot of a motel, crashing into the woods. Police officers went in and rescued the child, who was unharmed, and cuffed the mother, who was equally unharmed but started yelling that she’d been raped by one of the cops.

As the video below shows, dash cam and body cam footage from the officers involved in the case refute her version of events.



