Watch Someone Have Fun in a 0–124 Mph Test With the VW Polo GTI

GTI are the three letters that make any Volkswagen fan vibrate, and they stand for Gran Turismo Injection. The combination of dynamism, safety and comfort is the secret behind the GTI's success. Those who have a Volkswagen bearing these initials can enjoy it, those who just covet it will just enjoy watching YouTube videos of speed tests like this one, for example: a VW Polo VI GTI going from 0 to200 kph (0-124 mph).
Published on Motorsport Magazine, the test shows a driver having fun with a small VW Polo GTI hot hatch, which has a supercharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a DSG automatic transmission under the hood. The new Volkswagen Polo GTI's special technical features include an electronic valve-lift system on the inlet side. The Polo GTI also has a dual injection system and manifold injectors and an engine controller with four core processors.
The aggressive design, underlined by the combination of red with black accessories, perfectly matches the excellent driving characteristics, the powerful engine and the pleasing sporty design.
One thing only fans would know is that the Polo GTI is the only model in the Polo range that comes with sports suspension as standard equipment. The configuration includes special tuning of the springs, auxiliary springs, shock absorbers and anti-roll bars. The body has been lowered by 15 mm compared to a regular Polo.
The engine produces 207 horsepower and a torque of 320 Nm (236 lb-ft), delivered to the front wheels. The total weight is 1,354 kg (2.985 lb) and the price of this model comes to around €31,205 ($32,930) in Europe.
As we can see in the video, the subcompact hatchback takes just six and a half seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and the 0-200 kph (0-124 mph) acceleration takes 26.3 seconds. We also notice that the driver reaches a maximum speed of 213 kph (132 mph) before hitting the brakes.
