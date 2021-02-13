25-Year Ban on This Special Edition VW Golf GTI Is Over, Still Reasonably Priced

As time goes by, more and more cars that were previously banned from being imported into the United States are now eligible to be brought over. And 2021 is a treat for people craving for some of the most special vehicles launched in 1996. And the 20th Anniversary Volkswagen Golf Mk3 GTI is one of those cars. Just 1000 of these were ever built, some with 3 doors and some with 5 doors, and they were meant to celebrate 20 years since the launch of the first GTI.
Of course, if you're going to buy a famous German car, the best place to find one would be in Germany. There are a few unique characteristics to this model, that make it stand out of the crowd, and we'll be doing some cross-checking with the car we found to be most interesting, so that we may be sure this is a genuine 20th Anniversary. The special chequered Recaro seats and matching rear seats bearing the GTI logo are one of the first indicators, and this car we found in Regensburg has them too.
Next up, the car also has red seatbelts, front, and rear. The half-chromed and leather golf ball gear knob is also there. The steering and handbrake gaiter are both covered in red-stitched leather. Looking at the release knob, that is also red as it should be. The floor mats come with red piping around the edges. The brake calipers are red and you can clearly see the red striping on the bumpers as well.
The BBS wheels check out as well, and it's becoming unlikely that anyone would have gone to such lengths to disguise a regular Golf GTI Mk3 as a 20th Anniversary one. The car in question looks almost brand new, even though the odometer shows 81,339 miles (131,000 km). This car has been clearly well taken care of, and it's bound to make its next owner happy as it did with its first one.
This GTI is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, that only outputs 114 horsepower, which means this is the 8 valve version, which is slightly slower than the 16 valves one. Out of the 1000 units, 600 came with the 8 valve engine, while only 150 featured the 16 valves one, and 250 were diesel-powered. The asking price for this vehicle is €16,270 ($19,720) and you can probably have it shipped to the United States for an extra $5,000.
