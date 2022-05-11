will.i.am Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pic of Making “The Flip,” It Was "Built From Passion”

Rapper will.i.am couldn’t be prouder of his collaboration with Mercedes-AMG. The artist shared several sets of pictures from behind the scenes, showing him getting very involved in the build, and called it a “dream come true.”
Back in September, Mercedes-Benz announced will.i.am as a new brand ambassador. Since then, he’s been working hard to show his loyalty to the brand. Besides receiving a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe with a shiny chrome wrap, the 47-year-old artist worked to create a special project car, which they called “The Flip” and which is based on the 4-Door Coupe as well. Famous car customization shop West Coast Customs helped Will out with the design.
Now will.i.am took it to social media to give everyone a behind-the-scenes look at the entire process. He gave a “how it started vs where it is” look, sharing the final result and the early development, where he sat in the driver’s seat of the unfinished car.
He later posted a short video from inside his house where he looked outside the window and saw The Flip in all its glory, saying that it was "built from passion."
He explained: “Building this car with @ryan & @westcoastcustoms was a dream come true.” And he also revealed his part wasn’t just designing it, but he was also very hands-on when building it: “learning how to lay carbon fiber was the best experience…helping the team and form parts was the best creative experience I’ve ever been a part of…and showing the finish results to @gorden.wagener was an honor” He continued to show his gratitude to the Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz: “Thank you @gorden.wagener for coming to my facility to #BEARwitness to our love and passion…”
While the project received mixed reviews since it’s not the most traditional-looking car, will.i.am's faith in himself seems to trump any noise. He previously shared in a statement that “for a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle,” and now he’s “reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model.”
