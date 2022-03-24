VW Recalls Golf GTI and Golf R Because the Engine Cover May Come Loose and Melt

Volkswagen was met with lots of criticism over shoddy design and subpar build quality starting with the fifth-generation Golf. Obviously enough, the current generation doesn’t fare particularly well either. Case in point: MK VIII Golf GTI and R engine covers may come loose, and that’s a biggie.
The Wolfsburg-based automaker became aware of this problem in September 2021 when it received the first claim related to an engine compartment fire. The severity of the thermal event made root cause analysis impossible. A few weeks later, VW received yet another claim.
Additional events were identified from October 2021 through January 2022 in European markets, which prompted Volkswagen to establish a team whose only purpose was to establish the root cause for the engine compartment fire. The first interim results from driving tests indicated that the 2.0-liter engine’s cover may come loose in certain driving scenarios.
Volkswagen is referring to hard cornering and acceleration, which is funny because the GTI and R were both developed to thrill in the twisties and in a straight line as well. The issue was presented to the Product Safety Committee in February. These guys and gals decided to conduct a recall the following month, a callback that involves 4,269 cars for the U.S. market.
According to Volkswagen’s report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the holding forces of the fixation points of this cover may not be sufficient to keep the engine cover in place in specific conditions.”
Identified under part number 06Q-103-925-K, this fellow costs $310 at the moment of reporting on Volkswagen’s parts and accessories website. Manufactured by German supplier Polytec Car Styling Hörsching GmbH, the engine cover was discontinued from GTI and R production last month.
Volkswagen says that GTIs and Rs will be assembled with an improved engine cover design when this component becomes available. As a result, customers will have the engine covers removed by authorized Volkswagen retailers until further notice. Notifications are to be mailed by May 13th.
Additional events were identified from October 2021 through January 2022 in European markets, which prompted Volkswagen to establish a team whose only purpose was to establish the root cause for the engine compartment fire. The first interim results from driving tests indicated that the 2.0-liter engine’s cover may come loose in certain driving scenarios.
Volkswagen is referring to hard cornering and acceleration, which is funny because the GTI and R were both developed to thrill in the twisties and in a straight line as well. The issue was presented to the Product Safety Committee in February. These guys and gals decided to conduct a recall the following month, a callback that involves 4,269 cars for the U.S. market.
According to Volkswagen’s report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the holding forces of the fixation points of this cover may not be sufficient to keep the engine cover in place in specific conditions.”
Identified under part number 06Q-103-925-K, this fellow costs $310 at the moment of reporting on Volkswagen’s parts and accessories website. Manufactured by German supplier Polytec Car Styling Hörsching GmbH, the engine cover was discontinued from GTI and R production last month.
Volkswagen says that GTIs and Rs will be assembled with an improved engine cover design when this component becomes available. As a result, customers will have the engine covers removed by authorized Volkswagen retailers until further notice. Notifications are to be mailed by May 13th.