Karma Is a Bitch, an Impatient Volkswagen Golf GTI Driver Finds Out the Hard Way

The impatient driver of a Volkswagen Golf GTI has discovered the hard way that the laws of physics apply to anyone, no matter what car are they driving. After tailgating another driver for a while, he speeds furiously into a bend and slams into the protective barrier.
It’s hard to understand why people believe that driving a fast car means they own the road and everyone else should just get out of their way. More often than not, this leads to a crash, sometimes with dire consequences. And when it happens, the lame excuse often is “I was in a hurry,” as if getting out of a wrecked car on the side of the road would buy you time.
The driver of a Volkswagen Golf GTI is caught on camera tailgating another car and furiously flashing the headlights on what appears to be a two-lane road. Of course, the driver with the onboard camera clears the lane as soon as he passes the other cars, giving the Golf driver the go-ahead. Despite being a small car, the Golf GTI still packs a punch and we can see in the video below that the hot hatch quickly accelerates past the cammer.
But the reckless driver doesn’t see that the road ahead has an abrupt right-hand bend, and the car is too fast by now to safely follow the road. We don’t know how fast, but the onboard camera indicates an 85 kph (around 53 mph), so the Golf has probably 20 kph (12.5 mph) more. The Golf loses grip and begins to spin, slamming into the concrete crash barrier.
It’s interesting to see the Golf GTI oversteering, as it is a front-wheel-drive car. Most probably the violent brake has pushed the hot hatch off-balance, leading it rear-first into the barrier. The force of the impact caused severe damage to the rear bumper and the tailgate, possibly also to the mechanical components beneath.
We’re not happy seeing how this driver loses his car in road rage, but we cannot fail to notice this is instant karma punishing his reckless behavior. We don’t know where the crash happened, but if the GPS coordinates on the onboard camera are correct, this places the accident in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
