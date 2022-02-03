Lightning eMotors Inks Deal with GM to Rid the World of Dirty Diesel Vans

Unless you're a very special kind of enthusiast, it's safe to say we can all do without dirty, stinky, inefficient gas and diesel cargo vans are, something society can very much do without. In the era of the all-electric revolution, one Colorado company is taking the rolling chassis of vans we're all familiar with and turning them into eco-friendly EVs.
Say hello to Lightning eMotors, a company that recently signed a long-term contract with General Motors to develop zero tailpipe emission battery-electric medium-duty fleet vans. The new agreement means the company will be the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer (SVM) to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles in the United States.
As per the agreement, the company will electrify medium-duty platforms under the GM banner for applications ranging from fleet cargo vans to school busses and even private contractor applications. It's hoped that potential government EV incentives combined with the global push towards an all-electric motor infrastructure will be a combination that sees the company blast off into national legitimacy.
"We are thrilled that GM is working with Lightning eMotors to make GM's medium-duty truck platform the basis for new electric vehicles," said Lightning eMotors' CEO and co-founder, Tim Reeser.
"GM's inclusive approach to electrification is a great match for Lightning's position and role as a leading powertrain supplier in the commercial vehicle space. Commercial vehicles and commercial vehicle powertrains are complex, with thousands of unique components, requiring years of custom software development and on-road testing—and Lightning has products in fleet use today and ready for customers to roll out this year."
Fans of camper vans no doubt know that GM has provided third-party coachbuilders and upfitters with quality medium-duty chassis for a wide variety of applications. Lightning eMotors has a plan to use these bare frames to construct the fully EV vans of the future.
