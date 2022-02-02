Fresco XL Gets Unveiled, Order Books Are Opened, It Is Shaped Like a Pod

Norwegian start-up company Fresco Motors has unveiled its new model, Fresco XL. As the company describes it, it is a fully electric and environmentally friendly POD. The company has already opened its pre-order books, while also revealing some of its specifications.
The Fresco XL will have an electric motor on each axle, and the company estimates a driving range of approximately 1,000 kilometers per charge. As the CEO of Fresco explains, the vehicle comes as standard with all-wheel drive to ensure better traction on slippery roads and off-road capabilities.
Fresco's all-electric vehicle was named XL because it is an "extra-large vehicle," as the company describes it. It will also come with an "extra-large battery pack." The manufacturer also mentions “double stacking” the battery packs to offer such a broad range. Sadly, we have not seen any sketches of its battery or platform, so it is tough to tell what is going on there.
The company has already mentioned the fact that its pod will be an eight-eat vehicle, and now they mention that its seats can be pulled down to create a flat surface that can be employed as a camper. From the start, the vehicle is designed to be able to work as a backup unit for a house or a cabin, as it can deliver energy to a building.
Fresco Motors has already prepared a form on its website for those who want to make a pre-order for the Fresco XL. The price that needs to be paid is EUR 1,000 (ca. $1,129), while the vehicle will cost approximately EUR 100,000 (ca. $112,925).
The Norwegian company has not specified when the Fresco XL will enter production or when will the first units be delivered. In other words, it may take more than a few months of waiting to get the finished product.
For the moment, all we have about the Fresco XL are a few photos and a short video that depicts its concept, which is shaped like a pod, for that matter.
Fresco's all-electric vehicle was named XL because it is an "extra-large vehicle," as the company describes it. It will also come with an "extra-large battery pack." The manufacturer also mentions “double stacking” the battery packs to offer such a broad range. Sadly, we have not seen any sketches of its battery or platform, so it is tough to tell what is going on there.
The company has already mentioned the fact that its pod will be an eight-eat vehicle, and now they mention that its seats can be pulled down to create a flat surface that can be employed as a camper. From the start, the vehicle is designed to be able to work as a backup unit for a house or a cabin, as it can deliver energy to a building.
Fresco Motors has already prepared a form on its website for those who want to make a pre-order for the Fresco XL. The price that needs to be paid is EUR 1,000 (ca. $1,129), while the vehicle will cost approximately EUR 100,000 (ca. $112,925).
The Norwegian company has not specified when the Fresco XL will enter production or when will the first units be delivered. In other words, it may take more than a few months of waiting to get the finished product.
For the moment, all we have about the Fresco XL are a few photos and a short video that depicts its concept, which is shaped like a pod, for that matter.