GM Defense Inks U.S Government Contract for Heavy Duty Surbans, and No, You Can't Have One

It’s smiles all around for the men and women at General Motors Defense LLC this week after the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded the security firm a $36.4 million dollar contract to produce heavy-duty Chevrolet Suburbans for US Government agencies. 7 photos



The project is expected to yield at least ten examples of heavy-duty GMT1YC Chevrolet Suburbans by the end of this year. The contract is expected to yield a fleet of 200 vehicles exclusively for the DOD before the end of the decade.



“We’re excited to be developing a fully-integrated, purpose-built HD Suburban in partnership with the U.S. Department of State,” said Steve Dumont, president of GM Defense. "The Chevrolet Suburban has been an iconic name in commercial transportation since 1935. Our development contract win speaks to our long-standing legacy of exceeding transportation capabilities,” he added.



GM Defense LLC’s plan is to deliver the custom Suburbans in two phases. The first phase will see the initial production run produced this year delivered in the spring of 2022. The remaining of the proposed 200-vehicle fleet will be delivered under the new nine-year contract, slated to begin in May 2023.



