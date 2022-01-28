New Alpine GT X-Over Electric SUV Confirmed With CMF-EV Underpinnings

Remember Alpine? No, not the Japanese company that makes automotive radios, but the French automaker purchased by Renault in the 1970s. The A110 is the only model they produce in 2022, and going forward, the Dieppe-based company will expand its lineup with three EVs.
Teased in January 2021, these models will come in the guise of a replacement for the A110 sports car, a hot version of the upcoming Renault 5 supermini, and a crossover known as the GT X-Over. In addition to the nameplate, Alpine has further confirmed the CMF-EV vehicle architecture.
The Common Module Family - Electric Vehicle platform currently underpins two models: the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and Nissan Ariya. The direct successor of the EV platform introduced by the original Nissan Leaf, the CMF-EV was designed to accommodate one or two electric motors. It’s also compatible with Renault’s self-driving systems.
So far, this architecture rolled out battery options with four gross capacities: 40 and 60 kWh for the Megane as well as 65 and 90 kWh for the Ariya. It’s easy to imagine the largest of the lot in the GT X-Over, but only time will tell if Alpine will receive the heaviest battery of them all. Considering that Alpine made a name for itself with lightweight corner-carving machines, adding weight to an already heavy vehicle seems pretty uninspired.
"Over the past twelve months, Alpine has succeeded in setting a new dynamic in motion and upholding its commitments,” declared Luca de Meo. “It can be seen today in Dieppe where the GT X-Over will be made, thus giving a clear vision of the future and solid prospects for the historic site."
Renault’s chief executive officer along with Alpine big kahuna Laurent Rossi and French minister of economy Bruno Le Maire have also confirmed a generous investment for Dieppe to support CMF-EV production and new facilities. The first electric vehicle to be produced in Normandy will launch by 2025 under the “Re-Noveau France 2025” plan unveiled in December 2021.
