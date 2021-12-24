Fernando Alonso Not Very Involved in Alpine 2022 F1 Car Development

If you’re going to completely redesign a race car with a focus on aero ground effects, you’d think that getting input from one of the best Formula 1 drivers in history, a former world champion, would be quite high on your to-do list.
Unfortunately for Alpine, they were unable to involve Fernando Alonso in the 2022 car’s development process, mostly because of FIA regulations which prohibited teams from working on two projects at the same time (2022 vs. 2021 car), just as the Spanish driver was making his return to the French outfit.
When asked about how involved he’s been in developing next year’s car, Alonso stated: “Not much, to be honest.”
“The new regulations were too strict at the beginning so there were a lot of clarification as to what we could do and not do with FIA and things like that. It is a strange new project for everybody, I feel. Now from December and January we will start the work in the simulator and hopefully our implication will be a little bit more.”
Despite his lack of involvement in the project, the two-time F1 champion (2005 and 2006) still has high hopes for Alpine’s next-gen car, as reported by Autosport.
“More power on the straights and more downforce in the corners that is what we aim for next year, all drivers,” he said, before adding his team is strong in many areas and that they just need a competitive package overall.
“We have been working for several months now and we have high hopes but let’s see in February.”
Alonso finished this season in P10 with regards to Driver Standings, having amassed 81 points (7 more than his teammate, Esteban Ocon). As for Alpine, they were fifth in the Constructor Standings, with a total of 155 points. As far as we’re concerned, that’s a solid team effort.
