Fernando Alonso Signs Contract Extension, Will Continue to Race for Alpine F1 in 2022

Fernando Alonso is one of the most accomplished racing drivers ever to take part in Formula 1, having won two world titles in 2005 and 2006, to go with a total of 32 wins, 97 podiums and 22 pole positions in 322 starts. He is currently racing for Alpine (the team formerly known as Renault), with which he just signed a contract extension for next year.
Having a driver as experienced as the 40-year-old Alonso could prove crucial for the French outfit, seen as how next year’s regulations will be very different from the ones that are in place right now. Overall driver skill will likely play a bigger role than before, and few have proven to be as skilled as Alonso over the years. So, Alpine securing his services for at least another season makes perfect sense.
This year, Alonso is riding a six-race scoring streak, to go with a season-best P4 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The way he defended against Lewis Hamilton late in the race is actually what helped his teammate grab Alpine’s first win following its rebranding. Alonso is currently eleventh in the 2021 Driver Standings with 38 points, just one point shy of Ocon.
“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022. I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. […] We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1. I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that,” said the Spaniard.
As for how the rest of this season will play out, my money is on Alonso outscoring his teammate in terms of points, but in order to finish P9 or P8 in the standings, he’ll likely have to outmaneuver McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Alphatauri’s Pierre Gasly, which won’t be easy.
