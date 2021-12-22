Formula 1 Driver Speaks Out About Abuse on Social Media, Including Death Threats

5 The Fascinating Story of How Cosworth Helped Restore Four Legendary F1 Cars

Williams F1 racing driver Nicholas Latifi has made a statement regarding the events of the past ten days. The 26-year-old Canadian F1 driver has received thousands of messages across his social media accounts, and many of them have not been supportive. The driver even got death threats. 8 photos



His crash led to the deployment of the Safety Car, a move that reduced the gap between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the latter overtaking to take the Drivers' World Championship title, in the very last lap.



The Canadian driver explained that he will always give it his all, even when he is competing for last place. Nick Latifi went on to say that he is “the same as every other driver on the grid in that regard.”



The driver mentioned that “he is fine if some people do not agree or understand” that part of his statement, and underlined the fact that “everyone can have an opinion.”



Latifi also explained that he went on to apologize to the group of people who he needed to apologize for his DNF, his team, which got his apologies as soon as he got back to the pits.



The Canadian driver understands that everything that happened after that is beyond his control and that



However, the 26-year-old driver is concerned about how someone else might react if they received the same level of abuse. Latifi underlines the fact that no one should let the activities of a vocal minority dictate who they are.



The



Regardless of the race result, there is no justification for such behavior, and his team, along with others in the sport of Formula 1, stands by the Canadian driver.



Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features images of Nicholas Latifi with former teammate George Russell, as well as his statement. For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features images of Nicholas Latifi with former teammate George Russell, as well as his statement.

