Ford Recalls AWD Transit Over Driveshaft Separation

After calling back 300,000 units of the Transit for driveshaft separation in 2019, the Ford Motor Company is now recalling a handful of vans over the same problem. A total of 4,548 units built for the 2020 model year with AWD are affected, according to documents filed with the NHTSA.
On June 9th, the automaker’s Driveline Engineering department notified the Critical Concern Review Group of an increase in warranty reports alleging loose or missing bolts. More specifically, bolts where the driveshaft connects to the transfer case’s constant velocity joint. While investigating the issue, the CCRG remembered investigating a report from a fleet customer of five vehicles in September 2020, alleging the same problem.
In the period from August to October 2021, the Blue Oval identified one Transit with one bolt missing, one bolt fractured, and the remaining bolts loose. The Ford Motor Company is currently aware of 50 reports alleging loose or missing bolts, of which 22 reports allege driveshaft separation.
Thankfully for the customer and Ford’s legal team, no accidents or injuries are related to this condition. Manufactured by Michigan-based Neapco Holdings, the driveshaft assembly will be replaced by the dealership at no charge if even one bolt of the six CVJ attachment bolts is loose. By assembly, the Dearborn-based automaker also refers to the flange kit and transfer case seal for extra peace of mind. On vehicles that don’t have a loose bolt, only the bolts will be replaced as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Customers will be notified of the recall sometime between January 31st and February 4th. As for the affected vehicle population, the suspect Transit AWD was produced between May 1st, 2019, through February 1st, 2020.
For the 2022 model year, the Transit panel van carries an MSRP of $35,925 sans taxes for the XL trim level with the 3.5-liter PFDi V6 engine, 3.73 non-limited slip axle, low roof, 130-inch wheelbase, and 10-speed auto.
