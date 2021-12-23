Ferrari F1 Team Boss Says 2022 Car Features “A Lot of Innovation,” Especially ICE-Wise

If you thought the 2021 Formula 1 season was easily the most spectacular in recent years (and it was), just wait until next season kicks off, with teams adhering to brand new regulations regarding aerodynamics, power units, wheels and even fuel.
We’re not necessarily expecting high-budget teams to drop off, but rather to have a much more level playing field between teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and perhaps even Alpine.
Let’s talk about Ferrari in particular, because team boss Mattia Binotto was recently quoted by Autosport as saying that his team has pushed the boundaries with its 2022 car, which is very innovative. The car will be unveiled in mid-February, shortly before the start of pre-season.
“If I look at the 2022 car, and the 2022 power unit, believe me there is a lot of innovation in it,” said Binotto.
When asked to be more specific about the types of innovations that could be expected, the Scuderia boss added: “On the power unit, it is significantly different to the current one except the hybrid. For the hybrid, we introduced it in 2021, as we anticipated what would have been the 2022 rules.”
“But the rest, especially on the internal combustion engine, I have to say is significantly different. We’ve got a new fuel, which is 10 percent ethanol, which somehow changed a lot the combustion.”
As for the chassis, Binotto added that his outfit approached the design with an open mind.
“When looking at the car concept, what was possible or not, it is not only the external shapes but whatever you could have done under the bodywork, in terms of layout, in terms of suspension design in terms of full architecture, including as well the power unit and its architecture.”
He concluded by confirming what we all assumed, specifically that the overall design of the 2022 car is quite different from the 2021 project.
