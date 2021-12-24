Antonio Giovinazzi and Mick Schumacher to Act as Ferrari Reserve Drivers in 2022

We know it’s too soon for power rankings, but Ferrari is starting to look really solid with regards to next year’s Formula 1 season. Reports are already coming in about how good the car will be, and now the Scuderia is making moves to strengthen itself in terms of personnel too.
Aside from having two of the most talented drivers on the grid in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Italian outfit is now consolidating talent at the reserve level, starting with former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who will be racing in Formula E next year with Dragon Penske Autosport.
Despite all that, he will continue to work with Ferrari as a reserve driver, just as he’s done for the past two seasons while also driving for Alfa Romeo Racing. The 28-year-old Italian driver will be on hand for 12 of next season’s 23 races, while also staying busy in the simulator. However, for the eleven rounds that clash with his Formula E commitments, his place will be taken by none other than Mick Schumacher.
Schumacher is still part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and will continue to race for Haas in 2022, while putting in a lot of simulator hours for Ferrari as well, just like Giovinazzi.
As for the team’s test driver in 2022 (yes, there’s a distinction between reserve driver and test driver), that role will be filled by Russian Ferrari Driver Academy member Robert Shwartzman, who this year managed to secure two wins in Formula 2, along with six further podiums. He also fought his teammate, Oscar Piastri, for the title until the very last round.
Shwartzman has already taken part in three Formula 1 test sessions with Ferrari, including recently in Abu Dhabi where he drove the SF21.
Come next year, we expect Ferrari to put on an even better show than they have this season, earning more podiums and giving Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren a good run for their money.
