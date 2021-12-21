Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Couldn’t Believe How “Crazy Quick” Leclerc Was Earlier This Season

If you’ve been following Formula 1 this year from the get-go, then you’ve probably noticed how much Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz struggled early in the season, when compared to his teammate, Charles Leclerc. The latter was clearly quicker than the former McLaren driver, regardless of which track they were on.
By the end of the year, Sainz had bounced all the way back to finishing fifth in the Drivers’ Championship, 5.5 points clear of Leclerc. Recently, the Spanish driver spoke about everything he learned from his teammate and just how shocked he was to see how good Leclerc was behind the wheel of a Ferrari.
“Since the moment I arrived to winter testing in Bahrain, I had a lot of things to learn from Charles,” said Sainz. “The way that he was driving the Ferrari in a particular way to be as quick and as fast as he’s been all year long, I’ve had to adapt myself [to it], I had to copy a lot of stuff that I was seeing on the data.”
“Sometimes it was difficult to believe that it was possible to do that, and it was so crazy quick that it was actually a bit shocking.”
Sainz went on to say that little by little, he managed to learn from Leclerc and adapt, ultimately reaching a very high level himself. Still, he knows Leclerc remains stronger than him in certain areas, which is why he looks forward to exchanging further information with his teammate so that they can both become better drivers.
Now, you might think that sounds like a bit of a one-sided trade, but there are one or two things Leclerc could learn from Sainz, such as the latter’s ability to manage his tires really well, which back in 2019 was Leclerc’s no.1 weakness, as per Autosport.
Ferrari finished the 2021 Formula 1 season third in the Constructors Standings, 48.5 points clear of McLaren.
“Since the moment I arrived to winter testing in Bahrain, I had a lot of things to learn from Charles,” said Sainz. “The way that he was driving the Ferrari in a particular way to be as quick and as fast as he’s been all year long, I’ve had to adapt myself [to it], I had to copy a lot of stuff that I was seeing on the data.”
“Sometimes it was difficult to believe that it was possible to do that, and it was so crazy quick that it was actually a bit shocking.”
Sainz went on to say that little by little, he managed to learn from Leclerc and adapt, ultimately reaching a very high level himself. Still, he knows Leclerc remains stronger than him in certain areas, which is why he looks forward to exchanging further information with his teammate so that they can both become better drivers.
Now, you might think that sounds like a bit of a one-sided trade, but there are one or two things Leclerc could learn from Sainz, such as the latter’s ability to manage his tires really well, which back in 2019 was Leclerc’s no.1 weakness, as per Autosport.
Ferrari finished the 2021 Formula 1 season third in the Constructors Standings, 48.5 points clear of McLaren.