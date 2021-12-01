Carlos Sainz Ditches VW Golf for a Ferrari He Customizes Himself

Formula 1 Racing driver Carlos Sainz decided to go ahead and buy his first Ferrari. But he’s not getting a regular one. He will customize the supercar in order to get the best experience when driving it.
In the beginning of the video that he posted on his YouTube channel, Carlos Sainz jokes that it’s time to retire his first car, a Volkswagen Golf, and start driving a Ferrari instead. And the two couldn't be more different. He reveals he’s had the Golf since he was 18, when he received it as a gift from his parents.
Now the racing driver has an estimated annual salary of $6,8 million, so he can afford to go for something more exotic than the good old Golf.
Currently in seventh place for this Formula 1 season, the Scuderia Ferrari driver is as accustomed to cars made in Maranello as it gets. But he wants to experience the vehicle outside his main job, so he would be getting a Ferrari for himself, as well. It comes as a surprise that he doesn't have one already.
The video shows the 27-year-old Spaniard looking at colors, textures, and everything that a future Ferrari owner can customize. He gives us a tour of the Tailor-Made room, where those who order a Ferrari can check out all the possible colors their next supercar can sport, designs, wheels, seats, and everything.
One of his main questions when customizing his vehicle, which seems to be a Ferrari 812 Competizione A, was whether to make it “really racing and aggressive,” or more elegant, more “smooth operator.”
The 812 Competizione A comes with a 6.5-liter V12 engine under the hood, found in all the 812 Competizione family, alongside a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The power unit puts out 818 hp (830 ps) at 9,250 rpm and 510 pound-feet (692 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm. It hits 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3 seconds, while its top speed reaches 211 mph (340 kph).
During the video, Sainz Junior also tries out a classic, a 246 Dino GT, taking it out for a spin, in anticipation of his own model.
His Ferrari won’t be ready for at least a year, he shares in the video, but the racing driver knows that “good things come to those who wait.” He promises to show the car soon, and we can't wait.
